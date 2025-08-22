Jacobs Secures Landmark Project to Upgrade New York Roads & Bridges

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J recently won a significant contract to provide comprehensive design services for the New York State Department of Transportation’s (NYSDOT) Region 8, covering the lower Hudson Valley region. This region comprises Westchester, Ulster, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, and Columbia counties. These services will include replacing and/or repairing bridges and highways to make them safer and better connected with the north of New York City.



Modernizing highways and bridges would enhance vital infrastructure for commuters. The project is expected to significantly enhance Jacobs’ infrastructure portfolio and positively impact its stock performance.



Shares of Jacobs gained 0.5% yesterday after hours.

Comprehensive Understanding of Jacobs’ New Project

Along with designing services, Jacobs will also assist NYSDOT's Region 8 regarding critical safety issues that stretch through nearly 6,000 miles of state highway network and more than 1,000 bridges. This additional work scope includes major upgrades to improve traffic management and reduce congestion, along with the integration of smart transportation technologies to streamline operations and enhance the passenger experience.



Besides this, Jacobs is also engaged in developing a new Cyber and Engineering Academic Center, teamed up with the United States Military Academy at West Point. This project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.



Transportation infrastructure serves as the backbone of economic and community well-being. Jacobs’ leadership in this transformative program reflects its global expertise and dedication to delivering innovative, future-ready solutions. By combining safety-focused upgrades with smart infrastructure solutions, the company will help New York build a more resilient, sustainable and connected transportation network that strengthens both economic vitality and community well-being.

Jacobs’ Backlog Strength Supports Growth Trend

Jacobs’ efficient project execution has increased the demand for its consulting services in various sectors, including infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences. The company’s ongoing contract wins are a testimony to the fact.



In third-quarter 2025, Jacobs secured major projects such as the modernization of the Little Miami Wastewater Treatment Facility in Cincinnati, which will create renewable energy through biosolids reuse; a digital transformation engagement with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to enhance operational efficiency; and a role in Australia’s Marinus Link project, a 345-kilometer electricity interconnector delivering 1,500 megawatts of capacity.



At the end of the third quarter 2025, consolidated backlog reached a new high of $22.7 billion, up 14.3% from the previous year, with a trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x. A solid quarter for bookings is reflected in the 14% year-over-year growth in gross profit in backlog, which is a favorable indicator of the company's standing for the near and long term.



Jacobs’ stock has gained 17.8% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 13.1% growth. Despite the ongoingglobal marketuncertainties, the company is expected to continue benefiting from strong trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition and national security backed by government initiatives.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

J’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Business-Services sector are APi Group Corporation APG, AppLovin Corporation APP and Coherent Corp. COHR.



APi Group presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.3%, on average. APi Group stock has rallied 49.2% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APi Group’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 9.4% and 15.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



AppLovin sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.4%, on average. AppLovin stock has jumped 32.6% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppLovin’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 16.7% and 97.6%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Coherent flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.6%, on average. Coherent stock has tumbled 5.5% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coherent’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9% and 28.9%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.