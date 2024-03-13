News & Insights

Jacobs Secures Contract For MacDill Air Force Base

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) revealed that it secured the major subcontractor and supporting partner role for the $249 million contract awarded to the Chugach Logistics and Facility Services Joint Venture, LLC., for providing support services at MacDill Air Force Base.

Jacobs will be responsible for delivering facility engineering, asset management, and planning services for MacDill.

The project is anticipated to conclude by February 2034.

