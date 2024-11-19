Jacobs reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.37, consensus $1.37

Reports Q4 revenue $2.96B, consensus $3.01B. Reports Q4 backlog of $21.8B. Jacobs (J)’ Chair and CEO Bob Pragada commented, “We reached a critical milestone on our strategic shift toward a simpler, higher-value, and higher-margin portfolio during the quarter as we closed the separation transaction involving our Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence businesses, culminating with Amentum successfully listing on the NYSE under the ticker AMTM. The separation, completed on September 27, marks a pivotal moment for Jacobs, enabling us to operate as a more unified and focused company. Demand in our end markets is strong, and we are seeing continued momentum on driving higher gross profit across the business. Heading into FY25, we expect positive trends across Water and Environmental, Critical Infrastructure and Life Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing. With our simplified structure, global delivery model and ongoing operating efficiencies, we are well-positioned to drive profitable growth in fiscal year 2025 and beyond.”

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on J:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.