Jacobs to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

Jacobs Solutions, Inc. J is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 04, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings and gross revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and 13.8%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, adjusted earnings and gross revenues grew 22.4% and 27%, respectively.



Jacobs’ earnings beat the consensus mark in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4%.

How Are Estimates Placed for Jacobs Stock?

For the fiscal third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has been unchanged at $1.84 over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates 13.6% year-over-year growth from $1.62.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Jacobs Solutions Inc. price-eps-surprise | Jacobs Solutions Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for gross revenues is pegged at $3.54 billion, indicating an increase of 16.9% from the year-ago reported figure of $3.03 billion.

Factors to Note Ahead of Jacobs' Q3 Results

Revenues

Jacobs’ revenues in the fiscal third quarter are expected to have increased year over year because of sustained demand across AI infrastructure, data centers, transportation modernization, water, energy and advanced manufacturing markets. This growth is likely to have been reflected in increased contributions from the company’s Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities segment (which accounted for 90.3% of gross revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2026).



Healthy demand for digital consulting, national security, public sector advisory and European defense-related work is expected to have supported the PA Consulting segment’s growth (which contributed 9.7% to fiscal second-quarter gross revenues) during the fiscal third quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities and PA Consulting segments is pegged at $3.2 billion and $366 million, indicating year-over-year growth from $2.7 billion and $333 million, respectively.



Strong bookings activity, record backlog levels and a favorable book-to-bill ratio, supported by demand across key infrastructure and advanced facilities markets, are expected to have driven backlog growth in the fiscal third quarter. The consensus mark for backlog during the quarter is pinned at $26.49 billion, suggesting 16.7% year-over-year growth.



Although ongoing geopolitical tensions and elevated inflation are likely to have been headwinds, resilient demand across the company’s end markets and solid project execution are expected to have supported revenue growth.

Earnings

The bottom line of Jacobs is likely to have grown in the fiscal third quarter because of healthy project execution, favorable business mix and strong operating discipline across its businesses. Margin expansion is also likely to have benefited from the company’s operational improvement initiatives, disciplined cost management and increasing contributions from higher-margin businesses, including PA Consulting.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating profit of the Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities and PA Consulting segments is pegged at $262 million and $83 million, implying year-over-year growth of 11% and 15.3%, respectively.

What the Zacks Model Says for Jacobs

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Jacobs this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here.



J’s Earnings ESP: Jacobs has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Jacobs’ Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Construction sector, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.



Boise Cascade Company BCC has an Earnings ESP of +6.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Boise Cascade’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion, and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 40.8%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to decline 25% year over year.



Amentum Holdings, Inc. AMTM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Amentum’s earnings beat estimates in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to increase 12.5% year over year.



Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Limbach’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 37.3%. LMB’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to rise 5.4% year over year.

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Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Amentum Holdings, Inc. (AMTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.