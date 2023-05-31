Jacobs, Palantir Technologies Expand Partnership

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions, Inc. (J) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) announced Wednesday an expansion of their partnership, focused on leveraging Palantir's AI capabilities to commercialize new AI solutions spanning critical infrastructure, advanced facilities, supply chain management and more.

Building on Jacobs' use of domain-specific algorithms with Foundry in its water sector, the company is now incorporating Palantir AIP to unlock unprecedented speed, greater efficiency and more informed decision-making for their clients - with security, control and auditability at the forefront.

