Markets
J

Jacobs To Lead $137 Mln Rebuild USVI Program For Post-Hurricane Infrastructure Recovery

April 15, 2025 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Tuesday announced that it has been awarded a $137 million contract by the Virgin Islands Public Finance Authority to manage the "Rebuild USVI" program—an initiative aimed at restoring critical infrastructure damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Working alongside the U.S. Virgin Islands' Super Project Management Office, Jacobs will oversee the recovery and reconstruction of key facilities such as hospitals, schools, utilities, and transportation networks across St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John.

Jacobs Executive VP Ron Williams emphasized the urgency of rebuilding essential services for the islands' 90,000 residents and boosting resilience in support of the region's tourism-driven economy.

Jacobs brings extensive experience in post-disaster recovery, integrating resilience and equity into its infrastructure projects. Over the three-year term, the firm will also offer consulting on project planning, logistics, environmental management, and workforce strategies.

Adrienne Williams-Octalien, Director of the Office of Disaster Recovery, highlighted Jacobs' selection based on its proven expertise, innovative approach, and ability to meet compliance and funding requirements. She expressed confidence in the firm's role in building a stronger, more resilient U.S. Virgin Islands.

J is currently trading at $118.4 or 0.44% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

J

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.