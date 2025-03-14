Jacobs Lands Key Role in Boise Airport Expansion, Boosts Backlog

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has been awarded a pivotal contract to support the Boise Airport’s multi-year capital expansion, reinforcing its leadership in transportation infrastructure. This move positions Jacobs at the center of a transformative project aimed at accommodating an 81% surge in passenger demand over the past decade.

Jacobs’ Critical Role in the Expansion

As the owner’s representative, Jacobs will oversee planning, design and initial operations for the expansion, which includes constructing Concourse A, renovating Concourse B and upgrading terminal facilities. The design phase is set to begin in 2025.



“Keeping up with growth is critical for furthering economic development in this growing region,” said Jacobs’ senior vice president, Eva Wood. “We bring extensive expertise in managing complex infrastructure projects to meet increases in passenger demand, improve the passenger experience, and prepare the state's capital and largest metropolitan area for future growth.”

Boise’s Economic Growth Gains Momentum

The Boise Airport plays a crucial role in Idaho’s economy, offering connections to 27 non-stop destinations. By expanding and modernizing the airport, the project enhances accessibility, stimulates business growth and prepares the region for future demand.



Beth Sumner, Boise Airport Deputy Director of Engineering, emphasized Jacobs’ experience — “We look forward to working with Jacobs on key elements of the BOI Upgrade Program, aimed at right-sizing the airport and growing in pace with our community.”

Jacobs Strengthens Its Infrastructure Portfolio

Ranked No. 2 in Transportation by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs continues to solidify its reputation in major infrastructure development. The company has played a key role in global projects such as Denver International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Manchester Airport Transformation Program in the U.K.



This contract reinforces Jacobs’ dominance in airport infrastructure while fueling Boise’s rapid economic expansion. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to strong growth prospects as Jacobs continues to shape the future of transportation.



At the fiscal first-quarter end, the backlog of $21.8 billion was up 18.9% year over year. Owing to strong first-quarter results, Jacobs expects adjusted net revenues to increase at a mid-to-high single-digit rate year over year in fiscal 2025 (read more: Jacobs Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates).

Other Companies Gaining From Infrastructure Investment

Alongside Jacobs, other infrastructure giants benefiting from increased investments include AECOM ACM, MasTec Inc. MTZ and KBR Inc. KBR. These firms play vital roles in modernizing airports and transportation networks across the country, positioning themselves for significant growth in the infrastructure sector.

A Look at ACM, MTZ and KBR

AECOM: the company has been benefiting from strength across its end markets and client exposure, reflected by solid organic growth in net service revenues or NSR. AECOM expects the new U.S. administration’s policies to drive infrastructure investment and support growth in fiscal 2025 and beyond. As of the fiscal first quarter 2025-end, the total backlog was $23.88 billion, up from $23.32 billion reported in the prior-year period. Backlog and pipeline remain at all-time highs, reinforcing strong growth momentum.



MasTec: The company is benefiting from its diversified business model and strategic acquisitions. As of Dec. 31, 2024, MTZ had an 18-month backlog of $14.3 billion (a record high for the company), up 15.2% year over year and 3.2% sequentially. This upside was driven by strong bookings of Clean Energy and Infrastructure projects. The ability to secure new contracts across multiple infrastructure verticals has reinforced MasTec’s long-term growth potential.



KBR: Its focus on high-end and differentiated government business work, strong margin performance, and technology and consulting business bodes well. KBR had a strong 2024 with revenue and earnings growth, margin expansion and top-tier safety. It streamlined segments for efficiency, acquired LinQuest to boost engineering and digital capabilities, and aligned with U.S. security and energy priorities. With a diversified global portfolio, more than 60% of its 2024 adjusted EBITDA came from non-U.S. government customers, and 75% of 2025 revenues are already contracted (read more: KBR Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates).

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AECOM (ACM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KBR, Inc. (KBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.