Jacobs (J) Wins Project Management Deal From Johns Hopkins

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J has nabbed a contract from Johns Hopkins Medicine for providing management services to revamp key medical and R&D center campuses in Baltimore, MD. The financial terms of the transaction are not yet disclosed.



Shares of this construction and technical services company have dropped 0.49% during the trading session on Jan 19 but gained 1.57% in the after-hours trading session on the same day.



Jacobs’ executive vice president and president of People & Places Solutions, Patrick Hill said, “We are committed to supporting the organization's mission of improving the health of the community and the world through setting the standard of excellence in medical education, research and clinical care."



Per the contract, Jacobs is entitled to modernize The Johns Hopkins Hospital's existing Children's Medical and Surgical Center or CMSC and build a new 12-story North Tower addition. The company will provide project management services for 531,609 square feet of renovation and additions to the CMSC North Tower project. It also includes the replacement of the existing façade, construction of research laboratories and a new entrance to The Johns Hopkins Hospital from Monument Street.



Jacobs expects construction to be completed in the summer of 2026.

Continuous Contract Win: A Reflection of Solid Project Execution

Jacobs has been witnessing accelerating demand for consulting services for infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences. Efficient project execution has been one of the main characteristics driving Jacobs’ performance over the last few quarters. The company’s solid backlog level is a testimony to the fact. At fiscal 2021-end, it reported a backlog of $26.6 billion, up 12% year over year. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services.



Given the growth dynamics, Jacobs projects double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth for fiscal 2022. Beyond 2022, Jacobs expects strong organic growth to result in $10 per share of adjusted EPS in fiscal 2025.

Coming to the share price performance, Jacobs’ shares have gained 16.1% over a year compared with the industry’s 18.5% growth. Yet, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have increased to $7.11 per share from $7.10 over the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a year-over-year improvement of 13%.



Overall, the share price of Jacobs should continue to maintain positive momentum in the near term, as the company’s solutions are closely aligned with President Biden’s policies and industry trends. Jacobs is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national security and a potential super-cycle in global supply chain investments.

