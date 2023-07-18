Jacobs (J) Wins NNL Contract, Fortifies Nuclear Research

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J, a leading provider of technology and engineering solutions, has been chosen by the U.K.'s National Nuclear Laboratory (“NNL”) to oversee the procurement of more than 100 new remotely operated manipulator robots for the Windscale Laboratory in West Cumbria, England. This contract highlights Jacobs' expertise in remote handling projects and commitment to advancing robotics in the nuclear research field.



In collaboration with Wälischmiller Engineering, Jacobs will manage the acquisition of replacement machines responsible for handling radioactive materials during inspection and processing. Additionally, Jacobs will partner with a local engineering firm, Numech, to design and manufacture radiation protection liners for manipulators in 12 highly-radioactive caves within the facility.



This project builds upon Jacobs' 15 years of supporting the NNL mission and strengthens the company's position as a leader in the field of remote handling. The new facilities will enhance NNL's nuclear research capabilities and contribute to the U.K.'s energy transition and net-zero carbon objectives.



To ensure successful implementation, remote handling specialists from Wälischmiller and Jacobs will provide training to NNL staff on operating and maintaining the new equipment. The training will take place at a purpose-built mock-up located in Jacobs' Engineering and Technology Centre near the Sellafield site. Moreover, Numech's involvement in the project as a local small-medium enterprise will bring important economic benefits to the Cumbria region.



Robotics remains a strategic focus for Jacobs, as evidenced by its investments in research and development. In the past year, the company acquired the staff and assets of Resolve Robotics, a British firm specializing in autonomous systems for hazardous environments.



Additionally, Jacobs is allocating $4.6 million to establish the Centre for Robotic Autonomy in Demanding and Long-lasting Environments, a new center for PhD research at the University of Manchester. Concurrently, major refurbishments are underway at NNL's four primary research laboratories in the North West of England.



As Jacobs takes on this significant contract with the NNL, its reputation as a leader in remote handling projects is reinforced. With a strong commitment to innovation and research, the company continues to drive advancements in robotics for the nuclear industry.

Share Price Performance



J’s shares have rallied 4.8% in the past month compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 2.1% rise. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 suggest 6.1% year-over-year growth on 7.6% higher revenues.



Efficient project execution has been a key factor driving Jacobs’ performance over the last few quarters. The company’s solid backlog level is a testimony to this fact. The company’s backlog at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to $29 billion, up 4% from a year ago.



However, foreign exchange risks, high costs and expenses are major concerns.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

