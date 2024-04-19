Jacobs (J) Wins Contracts With NASA and UK Ministry of Defence

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J, renowned for its adept project execution, clinched two significant contracts, underscoring its prowess in environmental engineering and cybersecurity solutions. One venture, in collaboration with Geosyntec, is set to bolster NASA's operations, offering sustainable solutions across various centers. Another places Jacobs as a prime supplier for cyber defense to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), amplifying its role in safeguarding critical systems. These contracts not only affirm Jacobs' technical acumen but also promise substantial growth opportunities.



In a strategic move, Jacobs joins forces with Geosyntec to cater to NASA's environmental needs, leveraging its four-decade-long partnership. Under a five-year contract, Jacobs will provide a range of services, from contamination detection to long-term management, emphasizing sustainability and compliance. This collaboration not only solidifies Jacobs' standing as a technology-enabled solutions provider but also reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship.



Simultaneously, Jacobs secures a prime position under the UK MOD's Digital and IT Professional Services Framework, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity. This framework, valued at $1.52 billion, extends until November 2027, presenting ample opportunities for Jacobs to exhibit its technical prowess. As part of Lot 3 - Cyber Security, Jacobs will offer comprehensive technical delivery capabilities and strategic insights, aiding MOD in executing complex digital initiatives.



These contracts signify more than just business transactions for Jacobs; they mark milestones in the company's journey toward innovation and excellence. With its track record of efficient project execution and a commitment to technological advancement, Jacobs is poised to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Contact Wins & Solid Backlog Level: A Boon

The solid project execution efforts are supported by its ongoing backlog growth. At the fiscal first-quarter end, the company reported a backlog of $29.6 billion, up 4.7% year over year. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services. Of this backlog, People & Places Solutions’ backlog was $17.86 billion in the fiscal first quarter compared with $17.24 billion in the year-ago period. The Divergent Solutions segment’s backlog was $3.11 billion, up from $3.08 billion a year ago.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

J’s shares have gained 7.4% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 7% growth. Earnings per share (EPS) estimates for fiscal 2024 have moved north to $8.07 from $8.06 over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects. The estimated figure showcased 12.1% year-over-year growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.