Jacobs (J) Wins Contracts From Czech Republic, Boosts Backlog

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J has won two contracts to provide radioactive waste management services to the Czech nuclear sector.



The first contract has been awarded by national utility CEZ to utilize Jacobs' SIAL geopolymer encapsulation technology for safe solidification of 250 metric tons of low and intermediate-level radioactive sludge at the Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant. Per the contract, the company will treat the sludge and encapsulate it in 200-liter drums ready for transport to long-term storage. The work will be carried out at a specially assembled on-site unit and is expected to take five years to complete.



Per the second contract, Jacobs will offer safety assessment and technical advice framework to the Czech Republic's Radioactive Waste Repository Authority — SURAO — for the latter’s deep geological repository. The contract complements its work of supporting radioactive waste repositories in the U.K., Finland, Sweden and Belgium.



Jacobs’ Energy, Security and Technology senior vice president, Karen Wiemelt, said, "Our previous experience was key to winning these two contracts, which strengthen our position in important radioactive waste management programs in the Czech Republic. These contracts not only support the Czech government's vision for the future of the country, but also help create a more sustainable and safer world."

Solid Project Execution: A Boon

Efficient project execution has been one of the main factors driving its performance over the last few quarters. The company’s ongoing contract wins are a testimony to the fact. For the fiscal third quarter, it reported a total backlog of $25.4 billion, up 7.4% year over year. This reflects solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services.



The company’s overall 18-month qualified new business pipeline of more than $30 billion remains robust. Jacobs is benefiting from well-funded government programs and cyber, U.S. Department of Defense, mission-IT, space, nuclear as well as 5G-related projects.

Its shares have gained 41% over a year compared with the industry's 52.8% growth. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 indicate a year-over-year improvement of 13.9%.

