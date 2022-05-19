Jacobs (J) Wins 5-Year AATC Contract Renewal, Boosts Backlog

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J has secured a contract renewal with Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company, LLC (AATC). This is a five-year contract which emphasizes facility maintenance services at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (H-JAIA).



This contract with AATC, with a value of more than $60 million, will boost Jacobs’ relationship with AATC. Jacobs’ scope of work includes deployment of ion, which is a performance data integration and visualization platform that aggregates data from other contractors. AATC will utilize the platform to improve visibility, timesaving efficiency, forecasting and real-time analytics.



Moreover, Jacobs proposed a two-zone service delivery model to augment and streamline resources.



Jacobs has been working with AATC for 11 years and supporting AATC’s intelligent airport, iAirport, and ISO 55001 initiatives to maintain the topnotch operational characteristics. Jacobs has been delivering the best facility maintenance services since 2010. These services include repair, maintenance and operations of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, ramp repairs and more for 10.3 million square feet of the airport's Central Passenger Terminal Complex.

Project Execution & Solid Backlog: A Boon

Efficient project execution has been a primary factor driving Jacobs’ performance over the last few quarters. The company’s solid backlog level is a testimony to this fact.



At fiscal second-quarter end, it reported a backlog of $27.8 billion, up 8.7% year over year. This reflects a persistent and solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services. Of this backlog, Critical Mission Solutions or CMS segment accounted for $10.5 billion, up from $9.78 billion reported a year ago, which provided a strong visibility into the base business. The company’s overall 18-month qualified new business pipeline of more than $25 billion remains robust. This segment is benefiting from well-funded government programs and cyber, U.S. Department of Defense or DoD, mission-IT, space, nuclear, as well as 5G-related projects.



People & Places Solutions segment’s backlog at quarter-end was $16.96 billion, up from $15.5 billion a year ago. The P&PS segment’s overall sales of pipeline has increased, as both life sciences and electronics customers have moved forward with the previously paused projects.





J’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry over the past three months. The trend is expected to continue in the near term, courtesy of its solid results for the first half of fiscal 2022. (Read more: Jacobs Tops Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Update View).

Zacks Rank

Currently, Jacobs carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

3 Construction Stocks Hogging the Limelight

Other top-ranked stocks, which warrant a look in the Construction sector, include Patrick Industries PATK, Beazer Homes USA BZH and NVR, Inc. NVR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Patrick Industries is a leading component solutions provider for the RV, marine, and manufactured housing industries. Patrick Industries, like many others in the broader RV and consumer marine space, is amid a massive run for revenue growth that began about a decade ago.



Patrick Industries’ expected earnings growth rate for 2022 is 36.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 19.7% over the past 30 days.



Beazer Homes designs, builds and sells single-family homes. BZH designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up homebuyers. Beazer Homes USA’s objective is to provide customers with homes that have quality and value. BZH’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company's homebuyers.



Beazer Homes’ expected earnings growth rate for fiscal 2022 is 48.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 14.6% over the past 30 days.



NVR is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings, all of which are primarily constructed on a pre-sold basis. In order to serve homebuilding customers, NVR operates a mortgage banking and title services business. NVR operates in two business segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking.



NVR’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 68.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 20.4% over the past 30 days.

