Jacobs (J) to Support NTA BusConnects Cork Program in Ireland

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J has been selected as a consultant for the National Transport Authority’s (“NTA”) BusConnects Cork Sustainable Transport Corridors program. The program is planned to connect communities and enhance mobility in Ireland's second-largest city, Cork.



Per the deal, J will prepare the Environmental Impact Assessment Report and the Network and Information Security for each of the schemes' statutory planning advice services, construction strategy and transport assessment, which includes extensive modeling for design development.



It will support the preliminary business case preparation for the overall BusConnects Cork program. Meanwhile, J will also serve as one of the Engineering Design Consultants, providing advisory support as well as preparing the preliminary design report and planning permission application to go to Ireland's independent statutory body, An Bord Pleanala.



Impressively, Jacobs is also supporting the planning process for the NTA's BusConnects Dublin program.

Solid Project Execution to Drive Growth

J is witnessing a rising demand for infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences consulting services. It has been ranked No.1 in Wastewater Treatment by Engineering News-Record to provide solutions that conserve water while optimizing utility operations through reduced energy consumption and carbon footprint.



It has also been creating smart and connected spaces and places to support diverse regeneration and development projects, like a feasibility study for Rikers Island and The Ellinikon development in Greece.



Particularly in Ireland, Jacobs has more than 1,200 employees serving sectors like Advanced Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Energy & Environment. Also, it has been working on projects like Irish Rail's East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects program – the largest coastal protection scheme in North-Western Europe, the WuXi Biologics Drug Substance Manufacturing Facility and Edwards Lifesciences Greenfield Manufacturing Facility.



Recently, the Cork County Council appointed J as the technical advisor for the M28 motorway project. The project involves linking the N40 South Ring Road to the Port of Cork in Ringaskiddy. Jacobs will provide consultancy services throughout the design, construction and closeout phases of the motorway.



Efficient project execution has been a key factor driving Jacobs’ performance over the last few quarters. At the fiscal 2023 end, the company reported a backlog of $29.1 billion, up 4.5% year over year. This reflects a persistent, solid demand for J's consulting services. The company is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national security and a potential super-cycle in global supply-chain investments.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

J’s shares have gained 6.4% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 17.6% growth.



Earnings estimates for fiscal 2024 remained stable at $8.05 per share in the past 30 days. This suggests 11.8% year-over-year growth on 4.8% higher revenues.

Currently, Jacobs carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.