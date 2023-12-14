Jacobs (J) to Support Naarea for Developing New Nuclear Reactor

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has been selected to assist a French start-up company, Nuclear Abundant Affordable Resourceful Energy for All (“Naarea”), in developing a new nuclear power reactor.



Jacobs will offer support for nuclear safety along with various engineering disciplines that include control and instrumentation, mechanical and process. Within the three-year framework of work, both companies will collaboratively focus on delivering safe, clean and sustainable nuclear energy, thus promoting energy security and global sustainability.



The development of Naarea’s power reactor is being funded through the France 2030 investment plan, a strategic initiative by the government.



Following the announcement of the new award, shares of this provider of professional, technical and construction services gained 0.3% during the trading hours on Dec 13.

Strong Backlog Level Bodes Well

Jacobs’ efficient project execution has increased the demand for its consulting services in various sectors, including infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences. This is reflected in its ongoing backlog growth.



At fiscal 2023 end, the company reported a backlog of $29.1 billion, up 4.5% year over year. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services. The company is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national security and a potential super-cycle in global supply-chain investments.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Jacobs have increased 10.9% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 13.4% growth. Even though the shares of the company underperformed its industry, its consistent contract wins on the back of efficient project execution are likely to boost its growth prospects.

