Jacobs (J) to Support Hertfordshire's Infrastructure Upgrade

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has been selected by Hertfordshire County Council to provide highways and environmental services. The company will offer innovative and sustainable solutions to upgrade the highway network in Hertfordshire, U.K. This initiative supports Hertfordshire County Council's vision to enhance the economy, environmental stewardship and social equity.



Per the deal, Jacobs will work with Hertfordshire County Council and its supply chain to provide program and asset management and technical support for highways and environmental services. The project aims to protect and maximize the value of the council's $10 billion (£8 billion) assets. The team includes PA Consulting, Tetra Tech, Tony Gee and Brightly, a Siemens company focusing on sustainability and social value. PA Consulting's Global Innovation and Technology Centre in Royston will play a key role in developing future transport and highway services.



The project is expected to commence in October with an initial contract term of five years. Optional extensions could stretch it to 14 years, valued at $22 million (£17 million) per annum.



The move aims to foster a culture of innovative collaboration, striving to realize a vision of a cleaner, healthier Hertfordshire while also bolstering the growth of local small and medium-sized enterprises, suppliers, and workforce skills. Leveraging J's robust program management capabilities alongside its global specialists and cutting-edge data solutions, this partnership seeks to deliver more resilient and effective services to Hertfordshire's residents and businesses, positively impacting over a million people.

Solid Backlog Level: A Boon

Jacobs’ efficient project execution has increased the demand for its consulting services in various sectors, including infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences. The strong performance in the recent quarters is reflected through its ongoing contract.



At the fiscal second-quarter end, the company reported a backlog of $29.4 billion, up 2% year over year. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services. Of this backlog, People & Places Solutions’ backlog was $17.93 billion compared with $17.56 billion in the year-ago period. The backlog in the Critical Mission Solutions segment was $8.45 billion, up from $8.14 billion a year ago.





J’s shares have gained 13.3% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 24.4% growth. Although the stock has underperformed the industry, its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the fiscal 2024 reflect 10.8% year-over-year growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.