Jacobs (J) to Serve as a Strategic Technical Partner for NWG

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J won a contract to serve as a strategic technical partner for Northumbrian Water Group ("NWG") to help it make long-term integrated, smarter water management decisions across the complete asset life cycle. J will support the delivery of the water company's future asset investment programs across the Northumbrian Water and Essex & Suffolk Water regions in the U.K.



Per this eight-year framework contract, J will assist NWG's portfolio with end-to-end technical and strategic planning to explore improvement scopes in infrastructure management, co-creating new-look capital delivery processes and plans. This will help NWG deliver the best customer value, manage risk and meet affordability requirements.



Jacobs People & Places Solutions’ senior vice president Europe, Kate Kenny, said, "We'll be working with Northumbrian Water Group to challenge current approaches and explore alternative ways to help them maintain a sustainable and resilient business, provide best service to customers and realize long-term goals around zero carbon and nature-based solutions."



J’s shares gained 0.42% on Feb 27 and have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry in the past six months. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 suggest 6.6% year-over-year growth.

Solid Project Execution to Drive Growth

Jacobs is witnessing a rising demand for infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences consulting services. Efficient project execution has been a primary factor driving Jacobs’ performance over the last few quarters.



The company’s solid backlog level is a testimony to the same. Backlog at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2023 amounted to $28.3 billion, up 1% from a year ago.



Jacobs’ P&PS segment (accounting for 57.7% of the total revenues in fiscal 2022) serves clients from broader sectors like water, transportation, building and semiconductors, and acts as a major contributing business segment. The segment has solid prospects, given its overall higher sales pipeline.



P&PS backlog at the quarter’s end was $17.2 billion, up from $16.93 billion a year ago. The P&PS segment’s overall sales pipeline remains solid, as climate, decarbonization and social value are gaining momentum across sectors.



Jacobs’ Focus 2023 initiative entails more than $200 million in benefits versus fiscal 2020. Through this initiative, the company has been accelerating the adoption of digital technology across all facets of operations. The move will include a reduction in physical real estate footprint by more than 30% as it significantly shifts to a more flexible and virtual workforce. Jacobs expects that by 2023, this transformative initiative, which will provide Jacobs with the flexibility to materially invest in the business, will drive growth through technology-enabled solutions.

