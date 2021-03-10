Jacobs (J) to Provide Program Management Services For DNIA

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J has been selected as the Program Management Consultant for the upcoming Delhi Noida International Airport (DNIA) project in India. The company has received the contract from an affiliate of Zurich Airport International AG, namely Yamuna International Airport Private Limited.



The greenfield development project’s first phase is expected to be operational in 2024. The first phase comprises the construction of a new terminal complex, runway, taxiways and aircraft parking, air traffic control tower, cargo facilities, as well as ancillary buildings spanning more than 3,300 acres (1,334 hectares) on the outskirts of Greater Noida in Jewar.



The second phase of development will include the construction of additional terminal and airfield infrastructure, including a second runway to increase capacity to 30 million passengers per year.



Jacobs' portion of work will include strategic planning, risk management, digital solutions, design and interface management, procurement and contract management, construction management, along with testing and commissioning.

Efficient Project Execution Bodes Well

Efficient project execution has been one of the main characteristics driving Jacobs’ performance over the last few quarters. The company’s ongoing contract wins are a testimony to the fact.



Recently, Jacobs secured a deal to serve Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd, the site decommissioning company. Jacobs will pilot a team for one of the world’s deepest nuclear clean-ups. It will systemize the plan to move and manage the radioactive wastes and scraps that are stored in the shaft and silo at Dounreay, near Thurso, in Scotland.



Backlog at fiscal first quarter-end was $25.1 billion, reflecting an increase of 11% year over year (up 7% on a pro-forma basis). This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services.







Its shares have gained 11.9% compared with the industry’s 14.9% rally over the past three months. Although the stock has underperformed the industry for the said time period, earnings estimates for the current year have increased 0.7% over the past seven days. This depicts analysts’ optimism over the stock’s growth potential.



The company has also an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed earnings estimates in 10 of the trailing 12 quarters. The trend is expected to continue beyond 2021 owing to its improved segmental performance, solid backlog, acquisitions and efforts to focus on the high-value business.

