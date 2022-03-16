Jacobs (J) to Provide PFAS Solutions at Jack Garland Airport

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J is set to provide environmental consulting services and engineering consulting services associated with per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) cleanup at the North Bay Jack Garland Airport.



Shares of Jacobs gained 3.5% during the trading the session on Mar 15.



Jacobs Global Environmental Market Director Jan Walstrom said, “As the industry leader in environmental consulting, our unique ability to shape PFAS solutions is drawn from our thorough understanding of PFAS chemical behavior, regulatory requirements and innovative treatment and remediation approaches."



Under this full-service contract, Jacobs’ scope of work includes a site-specific risk assessment; horizontal and vertical sampling in targeted site remediation areas; development of a risk management/remedial action plan; a treatability study to assess potential remedial options for the impacted soils, drinking water and groundwater; preparation of a remedial design and tender package; technical assistance during construction; and performance monitoring to confirm that remedial objectives are achieved.



Jacobs has expertise in providing PFAS solutions and has been supporting municipal, national government and commercial clients with PFAS assessment and treatment around the globe for more than a decade.



Accelerating demand for Jacobs’s consulting services for infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences is expected to drive growth for the company.



Given the growth dynamics, Jacobs projects fiscal 2022 double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth. Beyond 2022, Jacobs expects strong organic growth to result in $10 per share of adjusted EPS in fiscal 2025.



J’s shares have gained 4.7% over a year, underperforming with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 7.6% rise. Jacobs and other industry players are witnessing labor-related medical costs, IT-related investment costs and other investments expenses.

