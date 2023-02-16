Jacobs (J) Secures THE LINE Contract, Increases Backlog

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has secured a contract jointly with JASARA from the NEOM Company for the project, THE LINE, in northwest Saudi Arabia.



Jacobs and JASARA will provide construction and project management services for the design, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of THE LINE project. They are also responsible for managing critical interjections between THE LINE and adjoining projects and the logistics of NEOM.



The project portrays arrays of hyper-connected and mixed-use communities that will rely on ultra-high-speed connectivity, personal and autonomous transportation solution, and walking to carry on daily services, powered by clean energy. The project will help NEOM establish itself as the latest global tourism, industry and innovation destination.



With regard to the new contract, Jacobs People & Places Solutions’ (P&PS) senior vice president and general manager of the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Europe, Keith Lawson, said, "We'll leverage our global experience on large-scale infrastructure programs to create an integrated approach that will realize the project vision and set a new standard for infrastructure delivery worldwide."

Jacobs’ Growth Drivers

Jacobs’ P&PS segment (accounting for 57.7% of the total revenues in fiscal 2022) serves clients from broader sectors like water, transportation, building and semiconductors, and acts as a major contributing business segment. The segment has solid prospects, given its overall higher sales pipeline.



P&PS backlog at fiscal 2022-end was $17 billion, up from $15.74 billion a year ago. The P&PS segment’s overall sales pipeline remains solid as climate, decarbonization and social value are gaining momentum across sectors.



Jacobs is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national security and a potential super-cycle in global supply chain investments.



In the past year, shares of Jacobs have grown 2.6% against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s decline of 28.1%.

