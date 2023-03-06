Jacobs (J) Secures NAVFAC's $249M Contract, Boosts Backlog

Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s J unit Jacobs Government Services Co., secured an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest, San Diego, CA for providing multi-disciplinary architect-engineer services. The contract is worth $249 million and will be completed by March 2031.



The contract aims design-bid-build construction contract packages that include the preparation of full plans and specifications, site surveys and investigations, cost estimations and post-construction award services at numerous Navy and Marine Corps installations in the Southwest area of Navy Region. The operations and maintenance funds for fiscal 2023 totaling $5,000, to be ensured at the time of the contract, will not expire till the end of the said fiscal year.

Jacobs’ Growth Drivers

In the past six months, shares of Jacobs have inched up 0.1% against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s decline of 1.1%.



Jacobs’ ongoing contract wins portray the company’s efficient project execution capabilities, which are driving its performance over the last few quarters.



Jacobs’ Critical Mission Solutions (CMS) segment (accounting for 28.3% of the total revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2023) serves global automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, defense, and nuclear clients, as well as the intelligence community of the United States. The segment has solid prospects, given its overall higher sales pipeline.



CMS backlog as of the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $7.63 billion, up from $7.53 billion a year ago. This segment benefits from well-funded government programs and cyber, U.S. Department of Defense or DoD, mission-IT, space, nuclear, as well as 5G-related projects.



Jacobs is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national security and a potential super-cycle in global supply chain investments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.