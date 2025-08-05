Jacobs (J) Q3 EPS Jumps 25% Beats Views

Key Points Adjusted EPS was $1.62 in Q3 FY2025, beating the analyst estimate of $1.53 (non-GAAP) and marking 24.6% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS.

Revenue (GAAP) was $3.03 billion, Gross revenue (GAAP) was up 5.1% year over year, but slightly below the $3.07 billion GAAP estimate.

Backlog reached a record $22.7 billion, up 14.3% year-over-year.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J), a global science-based consulting and engineering provider, reported results for Q3 FY2025 on August 5, 2025. The most notable news from the release was Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) topped expectations, while GAAP revenue came in just below analyst forecasts. Non-GAAP EPS reached $1.62, outpacing the $1.53 non-GAAP consensus, while GAAP revenue was $3.03 billion, missing the $3.07 billion GAAP revenue estimate. Despite the slight revenue miss, the company posted 24.6% adjusted EPS growth year-over-year. The overall quarter was marked by solid profitability and continued progress on strategic transformation, though a drop in free cash flow and a one-time project reserve recorded in Q2 FY2025 was also highlighted.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Estimate Q3 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.62 $1.53 $1.30 24.6% Revenue $3.03 billion $3.07 billion $2.88 billion 5.1% Adjusted Net Revenue $2.23 billion $2.08 billion 7.2% Adjusted EBITDA $314 million N/A N/A Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $271 million $445 million (39.1%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

The company operates at the intersection of infrastructure, advanced facilities, and digital consulting. Its roots as an engineering firm have evolved, and it now delivers science-based solutions in key sectors such as water, energy, transportation, data centers, and life sciences.

Recent strategic focus has centered on high-growth areas tied to global trends, such as smart infrastructure, sustainability, and climate response. The company targets sectors with long-term demand, including energy transition, water infrastructure, and digital transformation. Success is measured by growth in core digital offerings, advances in sustainable solutions, and disciplined capital allocation. Strategic acquisitions and divestitures, such as the separation of certain legacy businesses and expansion of its consulting footprint, have sharpened its portfolio around higher-value, recurring-revenue solutions.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Drivers

During the period, the company's performance was marked by a sharp rise in non-GAAP EPS, which topped expectations by 5.9%. The earnings beat stemmed from higher profitability in both operating segments and improved margins. Adjusted EBITDA rose 13.5% year-over-year.

The revenue figure (GAAP) grew 5.1% year over year. Growth in the I&AF division was led by strong demand from life sciences, data centers, energy, power, water, and transportation. In particular, life sciences and data centers each saw double-digit gains in Q2 FY2025. Adjusted net revenue, which strips out pass-through revenue from subcontractors, increased by 7.0% year-over-year. PA Consulting delivered 15% revenue growth year-over-year. The company cited backlog momentum and major project awards in sectors such as life sciences and water as key drivers.

Backlog, a forward-looking metric showing the total value of contracted work for future delivery, hit a record $22.7 billion -- up 14.3% year-over-year. Book-to-bill ratio (a measure of new orders booked compared to revenue recognized) held at 1.2 times over the trailing twelve months (TTM), reflecting healthy order intake. The period also included a large increase in capital returns, with $653 million in share repurchases fiscal year-to-date (FY2025), retiring around 4% of shares outstanding in FY2025.

There were two notable non-core events in the quarter. First, Free cash flow (non-GAAP) fell 39.1%, from $445 million to $271 million, largely due to timing of collections and seasonality. Second, the company absorbed a reserve related to an unfavorable interim legal ruling against a joint venture project focused on water and environmental work. Leadership described this as a rare occurrence with impact fully reserved, and asserted no major additional risk for future quarters.

The company's dividend was set at $0.32 per share for Q2 FY2025. Management continues to highlight capital returns with increased share buybacks. This marks consecutive years of dividend growth, with dividends per share rising from $0.29 in each quarter of FY2024 to $0.32 in each quarter of FY2025 and signals a stable return policy.

Business Lines and Key Developments

In the I&AF segment, which includes infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and specialty facilities, demand stemmed from both private- and public-sector customers. The company secured wins across water treatment, advanced life sciences production facilities, and major transportation infrastructure. Recent projects included engineering procurement for a new pharmaceutical campus and work on quantum computing facilities.

PA Consulting represents the company's expansion into advisory solutions, technology consulting, and digital transformation. This business delivered strong revenue and profit growth in Q2 FY2025, particularly in energy, utilities, health, and security consulting. Margin expansion in PA Consulting resulted from strong backlog in both the U.K. and the U.S.

Digital and data solution offerings provide clients with technology-enabled analytics, digital architecture, and advanced engineering. Growth in this area, as described by management, is now driving double-digit bottom-line gains.

Water solutions remain a robust contributor, comprising roughly 25% of the portfolio as of Q2 FY2025 and showing continued global expansion. The company also made progress on talent utilization rates and ongoing investments in organizational culture, which it views as central to its growth and resilience.

Outlook and What to Watch Next

Management raised its adjusted EPS guidance for FY2025, now expecting $6.00 to $6.10, and targeting adjusted net revenue growth of approximately 5.5% for FY2025. The adjusted EBITDA margin for FY2025 is projected at approximately 13.9%. Free cash flow conversion is expected to exceed 100% of net income for FY2025. The company points to backlog-driven revenue visibility, large recent project wins in core areas such as life sciences, water, and data centers, as well as expectations for margin expansion, especially in the I&AF segment. Leadership expressed confidence in hitting these targets, referencing, “have predominance of that in backlog today”

Looking to the coming quarters, investors should monitor the pace at which the company converts backlog into recognized revenue, progress in free cash flow generation, and the ongoing performance of the digital and consulting businesses. Other focal points include: The company is considering increasing its investment in PA Consulting, margin improvements in I&AF, and risk management associated with large, long-duration projects. Overall, increased capital returns and continued dividend growth remain key features of shareholder returns, with a 10% dividend increase planned for FY2025.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

