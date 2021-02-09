Jacobs (J) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jan 1, 2021) results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid project execution. In fact, both the metrics surpassed the consensus mark for the fourth consecutive quarter. Following the results, the company’s shares are up nearly 2% in pre-market trading session.



The company’s president and CFO Kevin Berryman said, "We have demonstrated success transforming our portfolio both organically and by utilizing our balance sheet to accelerate our alignment to a diverse set of high value sectors. Given our solid start to the year, we are increasing the midpoint of our full year guidance for fiscal year 2021, excluding PA Consulting."

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

For the reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share outpaced the consensus estimate of $1.25 by 12.8%. The figure also improved 17% from the year-ago period.



Jacobs’ revenues totaled $3.38 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark by 0.1% and increased 0.6% year over year. The improvement was driven by healthy segmental performance. Backlog at end of first-quarter amounted to $25.1 billion, up 11% from a year ago.

Segment Details

Revenues from the Critical Mission Solutions segment of $1.3 billion increased 9.5% year over year. Backlog at quarter-end was $9.7 billion, up 14.3% year over year.



Revenues from the People & Places Solutions segment totaled $2.1 billion, which declined 4.2% year over year. Backlog at quarter-end was $15.4 billion, up 8.6% year over year.

Margins Profile

For the quarter under review, adjusted gross profit decreased 1.9% year over year to $632.2 million.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) to 9.5%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At fiscal first-quarter 2021 end, Jacobs had cash and cash equivalents of $837 million, up from $862.4 million at end of Oct 2, 2020. Long-term debt balance increased to $1.79 billion at the end of fiscal first quarter from $1.7 billion at end of Oct 2, 2020.



The company provided $112.6 million cash for operating activities in the fiscal first quarter compared with $137.2 million of cash used in operating activities in the year-ago quarter. It generated free cash flow of $95.9 million in first-quarter fiscal 2021.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Jacobs now expects adjusted EBITDA between $1,075 million and $1,155 million, compared with the prior estimate of $1,055 million and $1,155 million. Also, it now anticipates adjusted earnings within $5.30-$6.00 per share, compared with the earlier estimate of $5.20-$6.00. The company has launched the Focus 2023 initiative with expected benefits of more than $200 million versus fiscal 2020.

Zacks Rank

Jacobs — which shares space with Quanta Services, Inc. PWR, AECOM ACM and KBR, Inc. KBR in the industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

