Jacobs (J)-NightDragon to Boost Cyber & Intelligence Technology

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J collaborated with NightDragon to build, co-invest and market a joint cyber, intelligence and digital (CID) ecosystem to provide essential, cutting-edge technologies to global customers. The partnership will boost cyber and intelligence technology innovation for commercial and national security.



The CID ecosystem will bring together joint solutions to address greater cyber and security needs across all five critical domains — land, sea, air, space, and cyber. These solutions will include cybersecurity, satellite, intelligence, critical infrastructure and other essential technologies.



Jacobs’ Critical Mission Solutions or CMS’ senior vice president of Cyber & Intelligence, Caesar Nieves, stated, "The formation of this alliance directly aligns with Jacobs' new strategic growth accelerator around data and creates a foundation to deliver innovative, secure solutions and technologies across multiple domains. We welcome the opportunity to work together to bring the innovation to a joint cyber, intelligence and digital ecosystem of innovation that benefits government and commercial customers for many years to come."



Today's evolving need for new-generation commercial solutions that protect these domains has insisted Jacobs and NightDragon to invest in the CID ecosystem. Both Jacobs and NightDragon have strongholds in the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy market. Jacobs built a $1-billion business in cyber and intelligence projects in fiscal 2021. Both companies are already working together on six projects.

Solid Project Execution: A Boon

Jacobs has been witnessing accelerating demand for consulting services for infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences. Efficient project execution has been one of the main characteristics driving Jacobs’ performance over the last few quarters. The company’s solid backlog level is a testimony to the fact.



At first-quarter fiscal 2022-end, it reported a backlog of $28 billion, up 12% year over year. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services. CMS backlog grew 11.5% year over year to $10.8 billion at fiscal first quarter-end, which provided a strong visibility into the base business. The company’s overall 18-month qualified new business pipeline of more than $30 billion remains robust. This segment is benefiting from well-funded government programs and cyber, U.S. Department of Defense or DoD, mission-IT, space, nuclear, as well as 5G-related projects.



J’s shares have gained 12.2% in a year compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 20.9% rally. Jacobs and other industry players are witnessing labor-related medical costs, IT-related investment costs and other investments expenses.

