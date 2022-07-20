Jacobs' (J) JV Receives Sellafield Contract, Boosts Backlog

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s J and Mitie’s joint venture company — OneAIM — received a contract from Sellafield Ltd to assist the latter’s new Integrated Asset Care (IAC) framework.



Per the deal, Jacobs’ JV will provide civil, mechanical and electrical engineering services. OneAIM will be responsible for project implementation, including installation, modifications, commissioning, dismantling and removal of plant and equipment; asset care and support activities; coordination and collaboration with existing Sellafield Ltd frameworks; programmatic delivery; and integrated project controls and project management.



Sellafield estimates the total value of this five-year framework up to $310 million.



Jacobs’ Energy, Security and Technology’s senior vice president, Karen Wiemelt, stated, "This important win provides continuity for our skilled and dedicated OneAIM team, whose great work on OSW has been recognized by our successful bid for the replacement framework. Collaborating with other suppliers and frameworks improves project delivery and helps achieve Sellafield's purpose of creating a clean and safe environment for future generations."



Jacobs’ shares moved up 2.9% on Jul 19.

Solid Project Execution to Drive Growth

Jacobs is witnessing rising demand for infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences consulting services. Efficient project execution has been a primary factor driving Jacobs’ performance over the last few quarters. The company’s solid backlog level is a testimony to this fact.



At fiscal second quarter-end, it reported a backlog of $27.8 billion, up 8.7% year over year. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services. Of this backlog, CMS generated $10.5 billion, up from $9.78 billion reported a year ago. The upside provided strong visibility into the base business. P&PS backlog at quarter-end was $16.96 billion, up from $15.5 billion a year ago.



J’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry in the past three months. Earnings estimates for 2022 suggests 13.2% year-over-year growth.

