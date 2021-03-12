Jacobs (J) & IronNet Tie Up to Provide Cybersecurity Solution

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J recently announced that it will collaborate with IronNet, one of the largest providers of network detection and response and collective defense. Jacobs will function as a Managed Security Service Partner.



Jacobs and IronNet will jointly work on developing an end-to-end solution to encounter and prevent harmful and difficult-to-detect cybercrimes that are becoming malicious for public and private organisations.



IronNet uses best-in-class cybersecurity products and unparalleled customer service to implement immediate measures for combating cybercrimes across organizations. Apart from signature-based detections, IronNet furnishes clarity toward unknown threats.



Together, Jacobs and IronNet can offer an advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence technology to trace unforeseen cyber threats, thereby helping client to achieve a secured network solution.



With respect to this, senior vice president of Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions (CMS), Cyber & Intelligence, Caesar Nieves, said, “Our partnership with IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. forms a unique offering to navigate the complexities of the cyberthreat landscape.”

Business Collaborations & Jacobs’ Share Performance

Jacobs have been solving the world's most critical problems for prospering cities and turning conceptual ideas into realities to change the world for good. The company is accelerating its business on the back of meaningful business acquisitions and divestitures. In November 2020, Jacobs acquired a leader in advanced cyber and intelligence solutions -- The Buffalo Group. This strengthened its leading portfolio of national priority mission-focused, government solutions in the cyber domain and Intelligence Community.



In fiscal 2019, Jacobs acquired KeyW, thereby enhancing the higher-margin CMS business through intelligence solutions capabilities in high-security clearance areas. KeyW, which provides engineering/technology solutions in intelligence, cyber and related national security concerned areas for the U.S. government, is expected to compliment Jacobs' CMS segment.



Jacobs’ shares have gained 33% the industry over the past six months compared with the industry’s 55.9% rally. Although the stock has underperformed the industry during the said time period, the company’s continued shift to digital technology and leadership in strategic end-markets bodes well. Also, the company’s earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential.

Zacks Rank

Jacobs — which shares space with Quanta Services, Inc. PWR, AECOM ACM and KBR, Inc. KBR in the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

