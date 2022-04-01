Jacobs (J), Intelinair to Deliver Digital Mapping Technology

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J has teamed up with Intelinair to provide advanced digital solutions to the agriculture technology (AgTech) markets. This partnership reflects Jacobs’ focus on digitally-enabled sustainability and environmental practices.



Under this three-year deal, Jacobs will support its cutting-edge multispectral sensor systems and provide aerial imagery services. Conversely, Intelinair will facilitate its artificial intelligence powered crop analytics AGMRI platform.



Pertaining to the news, Jacobs’ executive vice president and president of Critical Mission Solutions, Steve Arnette said, “Our cutting-edge GeoPod sensors are flown over fields 13 times during the growing season to conduct high-resolution digital mapping. The multispectral imagery our sensors produce is then used by Intelinair to create timely agronomic insights that aid farmers in making real-time management decisions."



Jacobs' GeoPod multispectral sensor system has been developed for various environmental applications, including the precision agriculture analytics market support. GeoPod’s wide-area collection abilities and ease of deployment enable the scaling up of operations across expansive regions.



Jacobs’ Critical Mission Solutions or CMS (representing 36.1% of fiscal 2021 total revenues) serves global automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, defense, and nuclear clients as well as the U.S. intelligence community.



CMS backlog grew 11.5% year over year to $10.8 billion at fiscal first quarter-end, which provided strong visibility into the base business. The company’s overall 18-month qualified new business pipeline of more than $30 billion remains robust. This segment is benefiting from well-funded government programs and cyber, U.S. Department of Defense or DoD, mission-IT, space, nuclear as well as 5G-related projects.

Share Price Performance



J’s shares have gained 5% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 8.1% growth. Jacobs and other industry players are witnessing labor-related medical costs, IT-related investment costs and other investments expenses.

