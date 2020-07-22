Jacobs (J) Inks Contract to Improve Sydney Rail Network

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J along with Australian rail group John Holland has been selected by Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) to deliver design and construction services for the More Trains, More Services - North Works Package project.



The project — worth approximately $195 million — comprises upgrade of critical infrastructure along T4 Illawarra, T8 Airport and South Coast lines between Central and Hurstville in Sydney. This will support the roll out of new suburban and intercity trains, remove bottlenecks, as well as increase the frequency of services for Sydney rail customers.



TfNSW expects the project construction to commence in mid-2020. The New South Wales Government's More Trains, More Services program will modernize Sydney's rail network over the next 10 years. The program will also roll out best-in-class technology to alter the rail network and deliver customers with more high capacity train services.



Jacobs is entitled to deliver rail design and construction support services for the project.



It provides a wide array of professional services that include consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sectors. The company’s solid backlog level reflects persistently strong demand for consulting services.



In fact, backlog at fiscal second quarter-end was $23.3 billion, reflecting an increase of 12.5% year over year (up 5% on a pro-forma basis). The Critical Mission Solutions segment’s backlog grew 25.4% year over year to $9.1 billion in the fiscal second quarter, which provides strong visibility into the base business. The company’s overall 2021 sales pipeline of more than $37 billion remains robust. This segment is benefiting from well-funded government programs and cyber, mission-IT, space, as well as 5G-related projects. Meanwhile, the People & Places Solutions segment’s backlog was up 5.4% year over year in the quarter to $14.2 billion. Overall, the backlog growth can be attributed to the company’s capitalizing on CH2M and KeyW revenue synergies.



Jacobs’ shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The price performance is backed by an impressive earnings surprise history. The company surpassed earnings estimates in nine of the trailing 11 quarters.

