Jacobs (J) Earns Position on Transport for London's Contract

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J receives a position on Transport for London’s (Tfl) Capital Program Delivery Partner contract. Jacobs will provide services and resources for project management, construction management and project management office to ensure more accessible and sustainable public transport options.



The contract tenure is estimated to be four years, with immediate mobilization. The initial services by J will includestation improvements, asset maintenance, road improvements, line upgrades, systems, healthy streets, commercial development and major engineering projects.



With regard to the new contract, Kate Kenny, senior vice president of Jacobs People & Places Solutions, Europe said, “Planning and delivery of critical infrastructure across the network is vital to supporting more active, accessible and sustainable public transport options that create greener, healthier places.”



Jacobs has been assisting Tfl on a range of projects since 2000 such as delivery support for the Elizabeth line, the composite impact assessment for London's Ultra Low Emission Zone along with its extension and changes to road user charges; and support for Tfl’s Bus Priority Program with multi-disciplinary design.

People & Places Solutions or P&PS Unit: A Major Growth Driver

Jacobs’ P&PS segment (accounting for 57.7% of total revenues in fiscal 2022) serves clients from broader sectors like water, transportation, building and semiconductors and acts as a major contributing business segment. This segment has solid prospects, given its overall higher sales pipeline.



P&PS backlog at fiscal 2022-end was $17 billion, up from $15.74 billion a year ago. The P&PS segment’s overall sales pipeline remains solid as climate, decarbonization and social value are gaining momentum across sectors.



In the past year, shares of the company have declined 3.6%, compared with the industry’s decline of 37.9%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Jacobs Solutions currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Business Services sector are DocuSign, Inc. DOCU, Coherent Corp. COHR and LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. RAMP.



DocuSign currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. DOCU delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.6%. The company’s shares have risen to 23.2% in the past three-month period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCU’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 7.9% and 11.9%, respectively, compared with the 2023 estimates.



Coherent sports a Zacks Rank #1. COHR came up with a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.2%. The stock has risen 36.7% in the past three-month period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s 2024 sales and EPS implies growth of 7.1% and 22.1%, respectively, compared with the 2023 estimates.



LiveRamp sports a Zacks Rank #1. RAMP has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 138.1%, on average. Shares of the company have surged 34.4% in the past three-month period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RAMP’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 8.5% and 36%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

