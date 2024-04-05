Jacobs (J), CDM Smith JV Wins PA TAC V Under FEMA Program

Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s J joint venture (“JV”) with CDM Smith was selected for the Public Assistance Technical Assistance Contract V (“PA TAC V”) under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency's (“FEMA”) mission.



Per this indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (“IDIQ”) contract, Jacobs will continue to offer hazard mitigation strategies through site inspection, field support, technical evaluation and cost analysis in the West Zone Regions. The responsibilities will include plans for rebuilding communities and critical infrastructures following disasters in these regions of the country. Additionally, the company will provide solutions to the FEMA program on the use of sustainable and resilient practices that will protect facilities from future disastrous events.



With an estimated maximum value of $570.5 million, this IDIQ contract has a base contract period of a year and can stretch up to four individual option years.



The alliance has been historically managing and supporting FEMA programs under the previous PA TAC III and IV contract vehicles. The recent win solidifies the long-standing relationship between the companies and their commitment to assisting communities in times of disaster.



Shares of Jacobs edged down 0.5% during the trading hours on Apr 4, 2024.

Robust Backlog Level Boosts Growth

Jacobs’ efficient project execution has increased the demand for its consulting services in various sectors, including infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences. The strong performance in the recent quarters is reflected through its ongoing contract.



The aforementioned statement is supported by its ongoing backlog growth. At the fiscal first-quarter end, the company reported a backlog of $29.6 billion, up 4.7% year over year. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services. Of this backlog, People & Places Solutions’ backlog was $17.86 billion compared with $17.24 billion in the comparable year-ago period. The Divergent Solutions segment’s backlog was $3.11 billion, up from $3.08 billion a year ago.



The company is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national security and a potential super-cycle in global supply-chain investments.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this professional, technical and construction services provider have gained 1.5% in the past month against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 0.5% decline.

Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



