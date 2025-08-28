Markets
Jacobs Gets 15-yr Contract Renewal From City Of Centennial

August 28, 2025 — 08:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) said it was awarded a 15-year contract renewal from the City of Centennial, Colorado, to continue delivering public works services. Jacobs will maintain oversight of critical city infrastructure services, including operations related to public works, traffic engineering, street rehabilitation, code enforcement, facilities management and the city's 2,800-light streetlight program. Since 2008, Jacobs has modernized Centennial's infrastructure and smart city initiatives.

Jacobs said it will play a key role in advancing the city's strategic vision, using PA Consulting to promote Centennial's goals to be future-ready. The initiative will focus on strengthening transportation and digital infrastructure.

