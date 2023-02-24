Jacobs Gets $3.2 Bln Contract At Kennedy Space Center

(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) announced it was awarded the Consolidated Operations, Management, Engineering & Test contract at NASA Kennedy Space Center. The contract is estimated at approximately $3.2 billion over 10 years and extends the company's role managing KSC's launch infrastructure as well as ground processing for NASA programs.

The company will provide engineering; ground system development; flight vehicle/spacecraft processing; and launch, landing and recovery operations for NASA's major Exploration Systems Development programs: Exploration Ground Systems, Space Launch System and Orion programs.

The contract is scheduled to begin on May 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.