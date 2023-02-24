Markets
Jacobs Gets $3.2 Bln Contract At Kennedy Space Center

February 24, 2023 — 07:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) announced it was awarded the Consolidated Operations, Management, Engineering & Test contract at NASA Kennedy Space Center. The contract is estimated at approximately $3.2 billion over 10 years and extends the company's role managing KSC's launch infrastructure as well as ground processing for NASA programs.

The company will provide engineering; ground system development; flight vehicle/spacecraft processing; and launch, landing and recovery operations for NASA's major Exploration Systems Development programs: Exploration Ground Systems, Space Launch System and Orion programs.

The contract is scheduled to begin on May 1.

