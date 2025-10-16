Jacobs Expands AI Reach With DFW Airport Deal, Stock Up

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has been appointed by Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to lead a digital transformation project. In partnership with PA Consulting, the company will execute a transformative initiative designed to set new benchmarks and best practices for intelligent, data-driven operations at one of the world’s busiest airports.



The primary goal of the project is to develop a future-ready airport by embedding cybersecurity capabilities alongside artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data analytics to enable forward-looking decision-making and to support long-term innovation. Leveraging Jacobs' industry-leading expertise in AI, ML and data analytics alongside PA Consulting’s strengths in digital transformation, aviation strategy and innovation, the initiative is designed to address DFW’s key operational challenges and deliver value across the entire asset lifecycle.



Following the news, shares of Jacobs gained 1.7% during trading hours yesterday.

Focus on Investments in Modernization to Fuel Growth

The demand for Jacobs' consulting services has grown as a result of its effective project execution in a number of industries, including life sciences, infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband and cybersecurity. This momentum is reflected in a steady stream of contract wins and sustained increases in client spending across the business.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Jacobs secured key Water & Environmental projects, including the modernization of the Little Miami Wastewater Treatment Facility to support regional biosolids reuse and renewable energy. The company also provided EPCM services to convert a legacy manufacturing site in the Southeastern United States into a high-performance data center. Together, these initiatives highlight J’s growing role in delivering future-ready infrastructure that supports economic growth, sustainability and community well-being worldwide.

Reinforcing Jacobs’ Leadership in Aviation Infrastructure

In addition to its work with DFW, Jacobs is advancing major airport projects globally, including at Heathrow (the U.K.), Denver, Los Angeles, Atlanta and the upcoming Noida International Airport in India. This expanding international portfolio showcases the company’s strength in delivering intelligent, sustainable infrastructure. Beyond aviation, Jacobs is driving innovation across smart cities, geospatial systems and digital twin technologies, demonstrating its growing role in solving complex infrastructure challenges worldwide.



Jacobs’ selection by Dallas Fort Worth International Airport for a transformative digital initiative reinforces its strong relationships within the public infrastructure sector. This engagement showcases its credibility and execution capabilities in delivering intelligent, data-driven solutions for critical public assets. As airports and transportation authorities across North America accelerate their modernization efforts, this project further positions Jacobs as a trusted partner for future government-backed infrastructure and technology initiatives.



At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025, consolidated backlog reached a new high of $22.7 billion, up 14.3% from the previous year, with a trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x. A solid quarter for bookings is reflected in the 14% year-over-year growth in gross profit in backlog, which is a favorable indicator of the company's standing for the near and long term.

J’s Share Price Performance

Jacobs’ stock has gained 13.1% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 28.6% growth. Despite the ongoingglobal marketuncertainties, the company is expected to continue benefiting from strong trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition and national security backed by government initiatives.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



