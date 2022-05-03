Markets
Jacobs Engineering Updates FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook With Mid-point Of Range Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) said it now expects fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1.385 billion to $1.435 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $1.370 billion to $1.450 billion. The company now expects adjusted EPS of $6.95 to $7.35, revised from prior guidance of $6.85 to $7.45.

Second quarter net income was $88.8 million, or $0.68 per share compared with $11.04 million, or $0.08 per share, last year. Excluding items, adjusted earnings was $223 million or $1.72 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $3.8 billion from $3.5 billion last year.

