Jacobs Engineering (J) Moves 3.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J shares ended the last trading session 3.3% higher at $132.13. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.8% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Jacobs advanced after William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma highlighted in a research note that Jacobs's earnings growth and multiple expansion will result in the shares trading in a range between $140 and $160 over the next 12 months. He also added that the company has a "laundry list of catalysts" that will help the company to double EBITDA over the next five years. These include the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that is expected to contribute in the June quarter.

This construction and technical services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.62 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Jacobs Engineering, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on J going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.