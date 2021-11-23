Jacobs Engineering Guides FY22 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, professional services provider Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) initiated its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.85 to $7.45 per share and adjusted EBITDA between $1.37 billion and $1.45 billion.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.06 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also said it expects adjusted earnings of approximately $10.00 per share in fiscal 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.