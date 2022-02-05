Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.'s (NYSE:J) dividend will be increasing to US$0.23 on 25th of March. This takes the annual payment to 0.7% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Jacobs Engineering Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Jacobs Engineering Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 97.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:J Historic Dividend February 5th 2022

Jacobs Engineering Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from US$0.60 in 2017 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.9% per annum over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Jacobs Engineering Group has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Jacobs Engineering Group's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Jacobs Engineering Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

