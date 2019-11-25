Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.36 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC):

-Earnings: $142.32 million in Q4 vs. -$37.54 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.04 in Q4 vs. -$0.26 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $321.58 million or $2.36 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.39 billion in Q4 vs. $2.99 billion in the same period last year.

