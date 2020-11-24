Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $81.99 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $142.32 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $214.34 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $3.52 billion from $3.39 billion last year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $214.34 Mln. vs. $201.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $3.52 Bln vs. $3.39 Bln last year.

