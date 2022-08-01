Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $195.98 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $165.79 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $239.48 million or $1.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $3.83 billion from $3.58 billion last year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $195.98 Mln. vs. $165.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.52 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q3): $3.83 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.75 to $1.85

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.