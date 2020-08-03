Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $244.93 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $524.08 million, or $3.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $183.29 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $3.26 billion from $3.17 billion last year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $183.29 Mln. vs. $624.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $4.53 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.26 Bln vs. $3.17 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 to $5.30

