Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $88.8 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $11.04 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $223 million or $1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $3.8 billion from $3.5 billion last year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $88.8 Mln. vs. $11.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q2): $3.8 Bln vs. $3.5 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $6.95 to $7.35

