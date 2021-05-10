Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J):

-Earnings: $0.0 million in Q2 vs. -$122 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.00 in Q2 vs. -$0.92 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $218 million or $1,66 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.12 per share -Revenue: $3.5 billion in Q2 vs. $3.4 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 - $6.00

