Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $134.03 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $257.05 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203.06 million or $1.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $3.38 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $134.03 Mln. vs. $257.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $1.96 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.58 -Revenue (Q1): $3.38 Bln vs. $3.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.85 to $7.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.