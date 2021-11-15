Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) insiders sold US$3.3m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jacobs Engineering Group

The Chairman & CEO, Steven Demetriou, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$107 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$145). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.2% of Steven Demetriou's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Jacobs Engineering Group shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:J Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2021

Does Jacobs Engineering Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Jacobs Engineering Group insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$129m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Jacobs Engineering Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Jacobs Engineering Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Jacobs Engineering Group insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Jacobs Engineering Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

