Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased J prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that J has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $92.98, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of J was $92.98, representing a -10.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.00 and a 56.82% increase over the 52 week low of $59.29.

J is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). J's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.13. Zacks Investment Research reports J's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.7%, compared to an industry average of -18.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the J Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to J through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have J as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLM with an increase of 11.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of J at 3.48%.

