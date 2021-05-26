Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased J prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $139.27, the dividend yield is .6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of J was $139.27, representing a -4.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $145.97 and a 79.68% increase over the 52 week low of $77.51.

J is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). J's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports J's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.68%, compared to an industry average of 12.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the J Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to J through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have J as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD)

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLM with an increase of 15.83% over the last 100 days. SHLD has the highest percent weighting of J at 4.1%.

