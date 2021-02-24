Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased J prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of J was $116.23, representing a -0.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.73 and a 96.04% increase over the 52 week low of $59.29.

J is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). J's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.76. Zacks Investment Research reports J's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.41%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the J Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to J through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have J as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM)

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DUSL with an increase of 59.43% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of J at 3.35%.

