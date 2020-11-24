Jacobs Engineering Buys The Buffalo Group For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Professional services provider Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) announced Tuesday that it has acquired The Buffalo Group, a leader in advanced cyber and intelligence solutions. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition further strengthens Jacobs' leading portfolio of national priority mission-focused, government solutions in the cyber domain and the Intelligence Community (IC).

The Buffalo Group brings high-impact analytical and technology capabilities to the U.S. Intelligence Community for key missions across multi-domains including cyber, ground, sea, airborne and space.

