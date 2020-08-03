Jacobs Engineering Boosts FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, professional services provider Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.05 to $5.30 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $4.80 to $5.30 per share.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.55 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Given our ability to adapt in this new environment, we expect to continue to drive solid results for the remainder of fiscal 2020, further transforming Jacobs through technology-focused innovations that will enable profitable growth in fiscal 2021 and beyond," said Kevin Berryman, President and CFO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.