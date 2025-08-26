Jacobs To Deliver Design And Management Services For Denmark's Marselis Tunnel

Markets
August 26, 2025

(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) has been chosen to provide mechanical and electrical design and construction management services for the Marselis Tunnel in Aarhus, Denmark, a key project under Denmark's Infrastructure Plan 2035 led by the Danish Road Directorate.

Partnering with Rambøll, Jacobs will apply its global expertise to optimize project delivery over the next decade.

The Marselis Tunnel, scheduled to begin construction in 2028, will redirect heavy traffic underground, improving connectivity between Aarhus Port and the E45 Østjyske Motorway via Åhavevej. By easing congestion on Marselis Boulevard, the project aims to reduce noise, enhance safety, create green spaces, and support urban development.

Jacobs Senior Vice President Richard Sanderson emphasized the tunnel's role in driving economic growth and improving urban quality of life.

Danish Road Directorate Senior Project Manager Michael Schmidt Vosgerau noted the technical complexity of building such a tunnel in Denmark, requiring international expertise. Rambøll's Asger Knudsen added that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to accessibility and urban improvement in Aarhus.

This project builds on Jacobs' track record in Danish infrastructure, including the Copenhagen Nordhavn tunnel, energy-positive water facility upgrades at Ejby Mølle, and strategic advisory for Copenhagen Metro operations.

Tuesday, J closed at $148.14, up 0.71%, and is trading after hours unchanged on the NYSE.

